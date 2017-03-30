3i Infrastructure Says Portfolio Continues To Perform In Line With View

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.



L) Thursday said the portfolio continues to perform in line with expectations.

For the period from October 1, 2016 to March 29, 2017, portfolio income, comprising dividends, interest receivable and any fees received from portfolio assets, totaled 38.8 million pounds. Further income of approximately 11.2 million pounds is expected by March 31, 2017. In addition, non-income cash of 5.7 million pounds was received in the period.

This compares to portfolio income of 35.2 million pounds and 12.5 million pounds of non-income cash received in the six-month period ended September 30.

In its performance update as it enters the close period for year ending March 31, 2017, 3i Infrastructure Chairman Richard Laing said, "The Company has maintained good momentum in the second half of the year. The Company's portfolio continues to deliver income in line with expectations and we remain on track to deliver a full year dividend of 7.55 pence per share."

The Company announced two new investments in the period, effectively deploying the remaining proceeds from its equity raise.

