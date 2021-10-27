Erweiterte Funktionen
3U Holding - Organic growth in key segments
27.10.21 07:22
Edison Investment Research
While Germany’s 3U HOLDING (3U) reported declines in H121 top-line revenue, both its information and telecom technology segment (ITC) and sanitary, heating and climate segment (SHAC) showed organic growth. The growing cloud computing and e-commerce industries should boost 3U’s prospects, although shortages continue to hamper its SHAC business. To justify multiple expansion, 3U needs to return to growth in its higher-margin renewable energy areas and improve margins in its SHAC segment.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,02 €
|3,98 €
|0,04 €
|+1,01%
|27.10./10:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005167902
|516790
|4,29 €
|1,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,01 €
|-0,50%
|11:07
|Frankfurt
|4,00 €
|+2,04%
|10:54
|Xetra
|4,02 €
|+1,01%
|10:27
|Hamburg
|3,95 €
|+0,77%
|08:09
|München
|3,97 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|4,00 €
|0,00%
|10:45
|Berlin
|3,92 €
|-0,25%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|3,91 €
|-2,01%
|10:01
= Realtime
