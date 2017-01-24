3M Q4 Profit Increases, Reaffirms Outlook For FY17
24.01.17 14:05
dpa-AFX
MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) Tuesday announced an increase in fourth quarter net income attributable to the company to $1.155 billion from $1.038 billion last year.
Earnings per share climbed to $1.88 from $1.66 in the previous year.
On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.87 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.
Quarterly net sales edged up to $7.329 billion from $7.298 billion. Wall Street expected 7.33 billion.
Looking ahead to full year 2017, the company confirmed its outlook and sees earnings to be in the range of $8.45 to $8.80 per share. Organic local currency sales growth is expected to grow one to three percent.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|164,781 €
|165,974 €
|-1,193 €
|-0,72%
|24.01./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88579Y1010
|851745
|174,50 €
|126,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|164,781 €
|-0,72%
|14:51
|Berlin
|165,59 €
|+0,36%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|165,45 €
|+0,12%
|09:11
|NYSE
|178,51 $
|0,00%
|23.01.17
|München
|166,82 €
|-0,08%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|164,718 €
|-0,25%
|14:23
|Xetra
|165,30 €
|-0,51%
|14:39
|Stuttgart
|165,615 €
|-0,83%
|08:02
|Hannover
|165,60 €
|-0,84%
|08:12
|Hamburg
|165,60 €
|-0,87%
|08:12
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9
|3M
|25.10.16