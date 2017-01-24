3M Q4 Profit Increases, Reaffirms Outlook For FY17

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "3M Company":

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) Tuesday announced an increase in fourth quarter net income attributable to the company to $1.155 billion from $1.038 billion last year.



Earnings per share climbed to $1.88 from $1.66 in the previous year.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.87 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Quarterly net sales edged up to $7.329 billion from $7.298 billion. Wall Street expected 7.33 billion.

Looking ahead to full year 2017, the company confirmed its outlook and sees earnings to be in the range of $8.45 to $8.80 per share. Organic local currency sales growth is expected to grow one to three percent.

