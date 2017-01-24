Erweiterte Funktionen

3M Q4 Profit Increases, Reaffirms Outlook For FY17




24.01.17 14:05
dpa-AFX


MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) Tuesday announced an increase in fourth quarter net income attributable to the company to $1.155 billion from $1.038 billion last year.

Earnings per share climbed to $1.88 from $1.66 in the previous year.


On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.87 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.


Quarterly net sales edged up to $7.329 billion from $7.298 billion. Wall Street expected 7.33 billion.


Looking ahead to full year 2017, the company confirmed its outlook and sees earnings to be in the range of $8.45 to $8.80 per share. Organic local currency sales growth is expected to grow one to three percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
164,781 € 165,974 € -1,193 € -0,72% 24.01./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88579Y1010 851745 174,50 € 126,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		164,781 € -0,72%  14:51
Berlin 165,59 € +0,36%  08:08
Düsseldorf 165,45 € +0,12%  09:11
NYSE 178,51 $ 0,00%  23.01.17
München 166,82 € -0,08%  08:00
Frankfurt 164,718 € -0,25%  14:23
Xetra 165,30 € -0,51%  14:39
Stuttgart 165,615 € -0,83%  08:02
Hannover 165,60 € -0,84%  08:12
Hamburg 165,60 € -0,87%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
