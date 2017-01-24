3M Co. Reveals Rise In Q4 Earnings
24.01.17 17:10
dpa-AFX
MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.156 billion, or $1.88 per share. This was up from $1.039 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $7.33 billion. This was up from $7.30 billion last year.
3M Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.156 Bln. vs. $1.039 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $7.33 Bln vs. $7.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%
(a previous version of this story had an incorrect figure for net income)
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|176,455 $
|178,51 $
|-2,055 $
|-1,15%
|24.01./18:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US88579Y1010
|851745
|182,27 $
|137,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|164,111 €
|-1,12%
|18:14
|Berlin
|165,59 €
|+0,36%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|165,45 €
|+0,12%
|09:11
|Frankfurt
|164,48 €
|-0,40%
|16:18
|Hannover
|165,60 €
|-0,84%
|08:12
|Hamburg
|165,60 €
|-0,87%
|08:12
|NYSE
|176,455 $
|-1,15%
|18:44
|Xetra
|164,00 €
|-1,29%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|163,717 €
|-1,97%
|18:39
|München
|162,62 €
|-2,59%
|15:42
