Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "3M Company":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


3M Co. Reveals Rise In Q4 Earnings




24.01.17 17:11
dpa-AFX


MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.156 billion, or $1.88 per share. This was up from $1.039 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $7.33 billion. This was up from $7.30 billion last year.


3M Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.156 Bln. vs. $1.039 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $7.33 Bln vs. $7.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%


(a previous version of this story had an incorrect figure for net income)


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden!
224% Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
176,558 $ 178,51 $ -1,952 $ -1,09% 24.01./18:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US88579Y1010 851745 182,27 $ 137,53 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		164,111 € -1,12%  18:14
Berlin 165,59 € +0,36%  08:08
Düsseldorf 165,45 € +0,12%  09:11
Frankfurt 164,48 € -0,40%  16:18
Hannover 165,60 € -0,84%  08:12
Hamburg 165,60 € -0,87%  08:12
NYSE 176,558 $ -1,09%  18:45
Xetra 164,00 € -1,29%  17:35
Stuttgart 163,717 € -1,97%  18:39
München 162,62 € -2,59%  15:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Weltklasse-Zink-Projekt mit 17% bis 35% Zink - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Milliarden! 224% Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 3M 16:57
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...