3M Co. Reveals 50% Rise In Q4 Earnings

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.56 billion, or $1.88 per share. This was up from $1.04 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $7.33 billion. This was up from $7.30 billion last year.

3M Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.56 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $7.33 Bln vs. $7.30 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%

