Erweiterte Funktionen


$37.6 Billion For Department Of State In Budget




17.03.17 15:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, President Donald Trump allocated $37.6 billion for the Department of State and U.

S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2018 budget blueprint. It includes $12 billion as Overseas Contingency Operations funding.


The budget blueprint includes $3.1 billion to meet the United States' security assistance commitments to Israel and supports other critical foreign assistance efforts, including global health and humanitarian assistance programs, the Sttate Department said. The budget apples $2.2 billion towards new embassy construction and maintenance.


Later this spring the President will release the full FY 2018 budget request with more details on specific funding and programs requested for the Department of State and USAID, along with other Executive Branch agencies.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:33 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Change of CEO: José Luis Blan [...]
16:31 , dpa-AFX
Missing Oxford Comma Helps Dairy Drivers W [...]
16:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: GfK SE (english)
16:24 , dpa-AFX
Porsche SE Announces Potential Change In Sh [...]
16:22 , dpa-AFX
Finanzschwache Kommunen fordern Hilfe von B [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...