Erweiterte Funktionen



30-Year Mortgage Rates At Highest In Years




21.12.16 16:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage application volume rose last week despite 30-year mortgage interest rates increasing to their highest level in more than two-and-a-half years.


The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 2.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ending December 16, from one week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association or MBA.


On an unadjusted basis, the index increased 2 percent compared with the previous week. Mortgage applications have dropped 4.0 percent in the previous week.


Refinance applications rose 3 percent, while purchase applications also increased 3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis.


Overall, the refinance share of mortgage activity, or the percentage of all new applications that were seeking refinancing, increased to 57.9 percent from 57.2 percent in the previous week.


The adjustable-rate mortgage or ARM share of activity increased to 6.5 percent of total applications, its highest level since February 2016.


Mortgage rates also continued to rise. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances of $417,000 or less increased to its highest level since May 2014, to 4.41 percent from 4.28 percent, with points rising to 0.38 from 0.36 for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio loans.


The interest rate for a jumbo 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to its highest level since April 2014, to 4.36 percent from 4.29 percent. The average interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to its highest level since January 2014, to 3.64 percent from 3.52 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,96 $ 3,98 $ -0,02 $ -0,50% 22.12./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3135861090 856099 5,00 $ 0,0010 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,77 € +0,53%  17:59
Berlin 3,88 € +16,87%  18:18
München 3,922 € +8,52%  15:45
Stuttgart 3,759 € -0,03%  19:58
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,96 $ -0,50%  20:59
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
29074 Potential ohne ENDE? 16:10
546 Die Hypothekenbanken - Langfr. 12.12.16
23 FANNIE MAE geht noch was? 05.12.16
179 Zwillinge im Fokus 08.07.14
4 wo bleiben hoffenlich neue gute. 20.12.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...