Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US health agencies have reported the death of two persons due to the multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections (listeriosis) in the United States.





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said six people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from four states since September 2016.

All six people were hospitalized, and two people from Connecticut and Vermont died. One illness was reported in a newborn.

Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery of Walton, New York, is the likely source of this outbreak.

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating the outbreak of the serious, life-threatening illness.

On March 7, Vulto Creamery recalled all lots of Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie, and Willowemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses.

The soft raw milk cheeses were distributed nationwide, with most being sold at retail locations in the northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, California, Chicago, Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

CDC recommended that consumers do not eat, restaurants do not serve, and retailers do not sell recalled soft raw milk cheeses made by Vulto Creamery.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM