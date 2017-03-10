Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


2 Deaths Due To Outbreak Of Listeria In US; Likely From Raw Milk Cheese




10.03.17 16:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US health agencies have reported the death of two persons due to the multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections (listeriosis) in the United States.


The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said six people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from four states since September 2016.


All six people were hospitalized, and two people from Connecticut and Vermont died. One illness was reported in a newborn.


Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery of Walton, New York, is the likely source of this outbreak.


CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating the outbreak of the serious, life-threatening illness.


On March 7, Vulto Creamery recalled all lots of Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie, and Willowemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses.


The soft raw milk cheeses were distributed nationwide, with most being sold at retail locations in the northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, California, Chicago, Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.


CDC recommended that consumers do not eat, restaurants do not serve, and retailers do not sell recalled soft raw milk cheeses made by Vulto Creamery.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,18 € 31,135 € 0,045 € +0,14% 10.03./17:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,95 € 22,53 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,199 € +0,48%  17:26
Hannover 31,455 € +0,79%  12:34
München 31,305 € +0,50%  15:53
Düsseldorf 31,45 € +0,43%  10:43
Berlin 31,30 € +0,43%  15:53
Stuttgart 31,185 € +0,27%  17:20
Xetra 31,18 € +0,14%  17:23
Hamburg 31,20 € +0,10%  16:40
Frankfurt 31,18 € +0,08%  17:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,17 $ -3,04%  08.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20738 Deutsche Post 16:10
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...