2 Chinese Top Executives Charged In $400 Million Securities Fraud Scheme

21.03.17 16:03
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A three-count indictment was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, charging Xiaodong Wu, the founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of China Medical Technologies, Inc.

(China Medical), and Tak Yung Samson Tsang, also known as "Sam Tsang," the Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of China Medical, with securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy.


Wu and Tsang are alleged to have defrauded China Medical's noteholders and investors of more than $400 million through misrepresentations about the use of proceeds raised through two note offerings and by then stealing the invested funds by transferring them to entities controlled by, or affiliated with, Wu and Tsang.


The defendants are fugitives.


The charges were announced by Bridget M. Rohde, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney, Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office.


