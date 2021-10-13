Erweiterte Funktionen
22nd Century - Hemp and hops: Two of our favorite things
13.10.21 14:38
Edison Investment Research
22nd Century Group (XXII) is poised to benefit from a growing cannabis market and increased demand by cultivators for higher-yielding crops. The upcoming harvest, additional plant lines in 2022–23 and strategic partnerships should boost revenues and accelerate the commercialization of the company’s improved hemp/cannabis lines. Moreover, XXII’s recently announced entry into the less-regulated hops market significantly expands its total addressable market as it leverages its intellectual property (IP) and scale to increase product speed to market.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,90 $
|2,94 $
|-0,04 $
|-1,36%
|13.10./18:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US90137F1030
|A1W2NQ
|6,07 $
|0,68 $
