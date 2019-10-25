20 modern glass igloos will welcome travellers from all over the world in Ruka in December 2019! (FOTO)

Ruka-Kuusamo (ots) -What comes to your mind, when you think of Finland? Pure nature,snow and dozens of lakes, northern lights and forests? That is whatinspired Johanna and Pauli Marin to build 20 modern igloos in a heartof Kuusamo, located in Finnish Lapland. Magical Pond emphasizesimportance of nature, that is why its igloos were designed to becompact. It is a perfect place to observe nature as well in thewinter, as in the summer.Magical Pond is more, than accommodation, it is a place toexperience the unique culture of Lapland.Magical Pond has diversity of all-inclusive packages. The idea isto offer a mindfulness experience, an active day outside in thenature and peaceful night with breathtaking views. Packages aredivided for three different types: A Touch of Magic, Wanderlust Magicand Arctic Magic. These packages have the variety of such activitiesas husky and reindeer safari, dinner in a Lappish hut and many otherexperiences. Magical Pond's activity supplier, Lammintupa WinterVillage, has more than 20 years of experience.15 m2 sized glass igloos were inspired by Lappish nature and itsshades. During the stay guests can enjoy delicious local food andsleep in the magical atmosphere of northern night. Kanttia 2architectural bureau designed igloos to blend in the nature and letMagical Pond's guest feel its closeness.5 facts- Building of Magical Pond village has started in June 2019- Two adults and one child can fit in one igloo- Kanttia 2 architectural bureau designed Magical Pond glassigloos, the main part of constructors are locals- Nature theme is a big part of design in architecture andinterior- Expected number of customers during winter season is 4 000touristsBackgroundThe Magical Pond's founders Johanna and Pauli Marin are buildingan igloo village in a heart of Ruka-Kuusamo. It was easy for them tochoose the location, Ruka is a well-known place for both of them.Originally Johanna is from Kuusamo and her sister, Mirjami, ownsLammintupa Winter Village."As they say, once you've been to Kuusamo, it will stay in yourheart forever and I think it is true", Johanna says. Both of themhave experience of entrepreneurship for almost 10 years and theybelieve nature of Kuusamo, Ruka and Lapland will conquer hearts ofeach guest.More information and interview requests:Anastasia AverinaSales Director, Magical Pondemail: anastasia@magicalpond.comtel. +358 50 356 5424Original-Content von: Magical Pond, übermittelt durch news aktuell