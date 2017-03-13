2016 Worst Year For Children In War-torn Syria With 652 Deaths: UN

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The suffering of children in war-torn Syria "hit rock bottom" in 2016 with the highest number of grave violations against them since verification began in 2014, underscored the United Nations children's agency urging all parties to the conflict, those who have influence over them, and anyone who cared about children to find an immediate political solution to end the conflict.





According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), at least 652 children were killed last year - a 20 per cent increase compared to 2015 - 255 among them were killed in or near a school. Maiming and recruitment of children also rose sharply as violence across the country saw a drastic escalation.

"The depth of suffering is unprecedented. Millions of children in Syria come under attack on a daily basis, their lives turned upside down," said the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Geert Cappelaere, in a news release announcing the study Hitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 became the worst year for Syria's children.

