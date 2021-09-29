Erweiterte Funktionen



1Spatial - H122 results complement recent contract wins




29.09.21 10:46
Edison Investment Research

Soon after reporting two large multiyear contract wins, 1Spatial’s H122 results did not disappoint. Headline revenue grew 8% y-o-y to £12.6m, with all global regions contributing, while adjusted EBITDA was up 10% to £1.8m, with relatively steady margins. We have raised our FY22 and FY23 revenue and earnings forecasts to reflect these recent contracts and trends from H122 performance. We remain encouraged by the long-term potential of the geospatial market, recent contract momentum and growth of recurring higher margin licence revenue, and see scope for further acceleration.

