1Spatial - First contract win in the US’s fourth largest state

1Spatial’s US expansion continued unabated with its latest announcement of its first contract win with the State of New York. The contract for an undisclosed modest amount is with the New York State Office of Internal Technical Services, where 1Spatial’s 1Integrate solution will be used to automate data collection and verification from numerous governmental entities within state-wide address and roads databases. The US market is a key growth engine for 1Spatial and the New York win shows its strategic US expansion plan continues to bear fruit. This contract follows other recent wins and extensions in the US market, including with the California Department of Transportation, and the states of Montana, Georgia, Minnesota and Arizona, and with Google. We are encouraged by its continued progress and maintain our forecast of significant growth in the United States; we have not adjusted our estimates.