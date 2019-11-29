Erweiterte Funktionen
Accsys Technologies Ord Shs - 1D8: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
29.11.19 09:04
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BQQFX454 1D8 ACCSYS TECH.PLC
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,135 €
|1,155 €
|-0,02 €
|-1,73%
|29.11./10:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BQQFX454
|A12A7G
|1,39 €
|1,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|1,135 €
|0,00%
|09:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,24 $
|-
|07.11.19
|Frankfurt
|1,135 €
|-1,73%
|08:02
= Realtime
