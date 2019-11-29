Erweiterte Funktionen



Accsys Technologies Ord Shs - 1D8: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




29.11.19 09:04
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name GB00BQQFX454 1D8 ACCSYS TECH.PLC

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,135 € 1,155 € -0,02 € -1,73% 29.11./10:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BQQFX454 A12A7G 1,39 € 1,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,135 € 0,00%  09:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,24 $ 07.11.19
Frankfurt 1,135 € -1,73%  08:02
  = Realtime
