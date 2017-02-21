Erweiterte Funktionen


11 Jewish Community Centers In US Receive Bomb Threats




21.02.17 16:38
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, 11 Jewish community centers in the United States received bomb threats over telephone, all of which were turned out to be hoax, a Jewish organization in the country said.


David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, said in a statement that all JCCs have now received the all-clear from local law enforcement and resumed regular operations, with a heightened level of security.


This comes in the aftermath of three waves of bomb threats in January. In all, 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province have received 69 bomb threats. All bomb threats in both January and today have proven to be hoaxes, and all JCCs impacted have returned to regular operations, JCC Association of North America said.


Posner said the Jewish community in the US is concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats, which the FBI is investigating.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:20 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: EWE-Chef legt eigenes Gutachte [...]
17:15 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:01 , dpa-AFX
Brauerei ruft 'Mixery'-Getränk zurück
17:01 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Francotyp-Postalia [...]
16:58 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: DRK-Schwestern verlieren Sonderst [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...