110 Delta Flights Canceled As Systems Return To Normal

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines has said that approximately 110 flights have been canceled Monday as the airline recovers from a systems outage.





Delta said it is operating the vast majority of its flight schedule Monday, with a few additional cancellations possible.

The outage caused departure delays and about 170 cancellations Sunday. Approximately

The US airlines' CEO Ed Bastian apologized to its customers "who have been impacted by this frustrating situation."

Delta's essential IT systems, which went down about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, had been restored a few hours later and all systems were back to normal shortly after midnight Monday.

Customers traveling today have been advised to check their flight status at delta.com and the Fly Delta App.

A change fee waiver has been issued for customers scheduled to travel on Jan. 29 and 30, for rebooking by Feb. 3. Unaccompanied minors will not be accepted for flights through noon ET today, it added.

