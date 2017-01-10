102 Scientists And Researchers Win US President's Award

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Barack Obama Monday named 102 scientists and researchers for the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers (PECASE), the highest honor given by the US Government to science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers.

"These innovators are working to help keep the United States on the cutting edge, showing that Federal investments in science lead to advancements that expand our knowledge of the world around us and contribute to our economy" President Obama said.


This year's recipients are employed or funded by the following departments and agencies.


The awardees are selected for their pursuit of innovative research at the frontiers of science and technology and their commitment to community service as demonstrated through scientific leadership, public education, or community outreach.


