25.06.19 07:58
Das folgende Wertpapier wird heute Ex-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator nicht angezeigt. The following Instrument is traded ex-dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator is not displayed today. ISIN NAME CA00489Y4022 ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,50 € 17,00 € -0,50 € -2,94% 25.06./10:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA00489Y4022 A2N9K9 23,20 € 14,47 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		18,00 € 0,00%  20.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 19,4115 $ +1,63%  24.06.19
Frankfurt 16,50 € -2,94%  09:58
München 15,844 € -6,09%  10:09
Stuttgart 14,528 € -14,46%  09:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
