Acreage Holdings Inc. - 0VZ - EX-DIVIDEND TODAY
25.06.19 07:58
Das folgende Wertpapier wird heute Ex-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator nicht angezeigt. The following Instrument is traded ex-dividend today. Due to technical reasons the ex-indicator is not displayed today. ISIN NAME CA00489Y4022 ACREAGE HOLDINGS INC.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,50 €
|17,00 €
|-0,50 €
|-2,94%
|25.06./10:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA00489Y4022
|A2N9K9
|23,20 €
|14,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|18,00 €
|0,00%
|20.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,4115 $
|+1,63%
|24.06.19
|Frankfurt
|16,50 €
|-2,94%
|09:58
|München
|15,844 €
|-6,09%
|10:09
|Stuttgart
|14,528 €
|-14,46%
|09:32
= Realtime
