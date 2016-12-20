Die weltweit erste PetroLithium-Förderquelle in Utah

(Foto von UtahBusiness.com)

Gestern berichtete MGX Minerals Inc., dass ein gemeine Betriebsvereinbarung abgeschlossen wurde, um als Betreiber zu fungieren und einen 75% Arbeitsanteil in bestimmten Öl- und Gas-Grundstücken, die sich direkt neben dem bestehenden Lisbon Valley Petrolithium Projekt befinden bzw. 65 km südöstlich von Moab im Salz-Antiklinalengürtel in der südwestlichen Hälfte vom Paradox Basin in San Juan County, Utah, USA. Die Region beheimatet die ehemalige Rio Algom Uranverarbeitungsanlage, eine aktive Kupfermine von Lisbon Valley Mining Company und eine Erdgasverarbeitungsanlage.

Die gestrige Vereinbarung wird den Zugang zu den solehaltigen Grundwasserschichten vom Paradox Basin. Nach Vertragsabschluss plant MGX, Sole aus der Förderquelle zu entnehmen und Daten zu sammeln, um das Verständnis über die Paradox Formation zu verbessern, da diese aus 32 identifizierten klastischen Zonen bzw. potentiellen Produktionszonen.

Der historische Lithiumsolengehalt wurde mit bis zu 730 ppm bei Lisbon Valley berichtet. Jüngst am 6. März meldete MGX, dass ihr Technologiepartner PurLucid ein Upgrading von Alberta- (Sturgeon Lake) Sole von 67 auf 1.600 ppm Lithium ereicht hat. Das ist ein 20-facher Anstieg der Lithiumkonzentration (während die meisten Verunreinigungen mit einem Niedrigenergieprozess entfernt wurden). Es wird interessant zu sehen, wie stark die Utah-Sole konzentriert werden kann, da 730 ppm Lithium bereits als hochgradig eingestuft werden kann und mit Süd-Amerika konkurrieren könnte.

Die Vorbereitungen zur Genehmigung der PetroLithium #1 Bohrung wird nach Abschluss der heutigen Vereinbarung beginnen.

BESTIMMUNGEN DER VEREINBARUNG

Um sich eine Betriebsbeteiligung von 75 % zu sichern, wird MGX bis spätestens 1. September 2018 eine Gesamtsumme in Höhe von 2.000.000 USD entrichten. Das Unternehmen kann entscheiden, ob es die Zahlungen rascher leisten möchte und müsste in diesem Fall bis spätestens 1. September 2017 einen Betrag in Höhe von 1.700.000 USD bezahlen. In diesem Fall wird der Verkäufer auf alle weiteren Zahlungen verzichten. MGX hat dem Verkäufer eine sogenannte „Carry Period“ eingeräumt und wird in diesem Zeitraum 100 % aller finanziellen Aufwendungen übernehmen. Diese „Carry Period“ gilt als erfüllt, sobald MGX alle erforderlichen Zahlungen geleistet hat oder bis spätestens 28. Februar 2020 mindestens eine Bohrung in den Konzessionen niedergebracht hat. Bei Erfüllung dieser Auflagen erwirbt MGX eine ungeteilte Betriebsbeteiligung von 75 % an den Konzessionen und der Verkäufer ist dann verpflichtet, sich entsprechend seiner Konzessionsanteile an den finanziellen Aufwendungen zu beteiligen.

HINTERGRUND

Die Öl- und Gaskonzessionen liegen in der Nähe des unternehmenseigenen Lithiumprojekts Lisbon Valley, welches sich über dem Öl- und Gasfeld Lisbon Valley ausbreitet. Dieses Öl- und Gasfeld befindet sich rund 40 Meilen südöstlich von Moab im US-Bundesstaat Utah, in einem Salzgürtel mit antiklinaler Faltung am Südwestrand des Paradox Basin (San Juan County). Bei Lisbon Valley wurden in der Vergangenheit Lithiumsolekonzentrationen in Höhe von 730 ppm gemessen (Superior Oil 88-21P). In dieser Region sind auch der ehemalige Uranverarbeitungsbetrieb Rio Algom, eine von der Lisbon Valley Mining Company aktiv betriebene Kupfermine und Erdgasverarbeitungsanlage beheimatet.

Das Unternehmen plant Probenahmen aus dem Bohrloch und die Sammlung von seismischen Messwerten, um bessere Einblicke in die hydrogeologischen Eigenschaften der aus dem Pennsylvanium stammenden Paradox Formation zu gewinnen. Diese Formation zeichnet sich durch eine über 3.667 Meter mächtigeEvaporitsequenz aus. Der Zeitraum, in dem die meisten aktiven Setzungen stattfanden, erstreckt sich vom mittleren Pennsylvanium bis in die späte Trias. Schon früh kam es zur Ablagerung dichter zyklischer Ansammlungen von Salzen, die von unregelmäßigen und episodischen Bewegungen der Verwerfungszonen beeinflusst wurden und in einer Umverteilung der Salze und einer „Biegung“ des darüber liegenden Gesteins resultierten. Aus diesem Grund finden sich hier heute zahlreiche klastische Zonen.



(Foto aus "Well Database of Salt Cycles of the Paradox Basin, Utah" von Terry W. Massoth und Bryce T. Tripp)

Auszüge aus "Concentrated Subsurface Brines in the Moab Region, Utah" (1965) von E. Jay Mayhew und Edgar B. Heylman, Utah Geological & Mineralogical Survey

The most concentrated brines to date have been found in Pennsylvanian rocks, especially inthe thin clastic breaks which separate the salt beds in the Paradox Formation (Figures 2 and 4). The clastic breaks consist of black, fetid shale , siltstone , dolomite, anhydrite, and some fine-grained sandstone. The beds are frequently brecciated. Whereas a number have been responsible for brine flows, clastic break 31 , between Hite´s salt bed 15 and salt bed 16, has been consistently responsible for flows of supersaturated brine in the Big Flat-Long Canyon area (Glen Ruby, personal communication) . Clastic zone 17, between Hite´s salt beds 8 and 9, is responsible for a brine flow in the Pure Oil No. 1 Hobson-U .S .A. , section 30, T. 26 S. , R. 20 E. , Grand County. In a few of the Big Flat wells, the drilling fluid was not weighted enough, and blowouts occurred upon striking high pressure zones. Such blowouts were prevented in other wells by drilling with properly weighted mud. Other brine zones are present in the Paradox Formation and could be produced simultaneously with the main and more consistent zones. In some cases, oil occurs along with the brine in the clastic breaks, and two wells are currently producing sweet oil from the Cane Creek Marker, a well developed clasti c break between Hite´s salt beds 21 and 22, near the base of the formation.

One of the primary problems in developing a commercial brine operation is estab - lishing a large and sustained brine flow from a reservoir of sufficient size . For this reason, the porous Mississippian dolomites and limestones appear to offer promise, especially where they have been faulted into contact with rich Paradox salt beds. Such faulting has probably occurred at Lisbon Valley, Moab Valley, Salt Wash, and elsewhere along the edge of the region of salt flowage. No gauges of brine flow are available from wells penetrating Mississippian beds. Drill-stem tests were conducted at several wells in the region which recovered several thousand feet of brine in the drill pipe, indicating that quantities of brine are present but that pumping might be required in order to produce them. Most wells have been drilled on surface or subsurface anticlinal highs in search of oil and gas, and it remains to be seen what kind of brine flow could be obtained from wells drilled in synclinal areas where the hydrodynamic drive might be greater. The richest brines have specific gravities between 1.13 and 1.4, and might be expected to migrate into synclinal areas.

The main brine zone (clastic break 31) has rarely´been cored, but it has been adequately sampled and logged.

Brine flows have been encountered in clastic zone 31 over a distance of six miles north-south and eight miles east-west, and it remains to be proved if brine is present and the zone is communicable over a much larger area.

One reason for the presence of supersaturated brine in the clastic breaks is that the clastic beds frequently overlie rich potash and magnesium zones. In the classica l concept of the evaporite cycle , the most soluble compounds li are the last to precipitate. Therefore, the clastic units often overlie the end products of the preceding evaporite cycle . Potassium and magnesium chlorides and certain complex evaporite minerals can be found among the end products of evaporation.

The fractured clastic zones form an excellent reservoir for brines derived from underlying evaporite units. The fracturing is caused by salt flowage, and it is possible that, when brine is removed from these zones, salt will flow into voids from which brine has been removed. This would help maintain high reservoir pressure and assist in a high ultimate recovery of brine. Cores have exhibited fractures filled with salt when brine has not been present.

The brine is interesting but not commercial unless a method of continuously reliable production can be worked out.

Supersaturated brines, containing substantial quantities of many elements, are present in the subsurface of southeastern Utah, particularly in the Moab region. The town of Moab is in the central part of the Paradox Basin where the salts are well developed and the brines are supersaturated. Clastic breaks between various salt beds provide potential reservoirs for brine accumulation. Clastic break 31, a 5 to 30 foot zone separating Hite´s salt beds 15 and 16, is brine productive throughout the Big Flat-Long Canyon area, with some flows gauged in excess of 150 barrels (6,300 gallons) per hour. In addition to the clastic breaks in the Paradox Formation, porous dolomites and limestones of Mississippian age are within reach of the drill under much of southeastern Utah. With proper development of production techniques, concentrated brines could be commercially extracted in southeastern Utah.



