Petition: Französische Nationalbank soll Bitcoin kaufen und halten können

Am 5. März startete Francois-Xavier Thoorens, CEO von Ark Ecosystem, eine Petition, die die französische Regierung dazu auffordert, der „Banque de France“, Nationalbank Frankreichs, zu ermöglichen, Bitcoin zu kaufen und zu halten, indem das Währungs- und Finanzgesetzbuch ("code Monétaire et Financier") geändert wird. Die Petition, die bis zum 5. September dieses Jahres auf der Website des Oberhauses des französischen Parlaments unterzeichnet werden kann, benötigt mindestens 100.000 Unterschriften, damit sich die Präsidentenkonferenz mit dem Thema befasst. Bislang wurde die Petition über 670 mal unterzeichnet. Darunter auch die Unterschrift von Jean-Michel Mis, Abgeordneter der französischen Nationalversammlung, dem Unterhaus des Parlaments. Er brachte damit öffentlich seine Unterstützung für die Änderung zum Ausdruck.

"Frankreich kann nicht vernünftigerweise als Beobachter eines Rennens bleiben, das bereits begonnen hat. Bitcoin nicht selbst zu besitzen, wird das Land innerhalb von 5-10 Jahren in eine finanziell schwache Position bringen. Es ist dringend notwendig, die Angelegenheit aufzugreifen“- so Francois-Xavier Thoorens in der Petition.

In unserer Jahresprognose haben wir das zunehmende Interesse und die Annahme von Bitcoin durch konventionelle Finanzinstitute im Großen und Ganzen in den USA und Westeuropa vorausgesagt. Die aktuelle Petition ist vor allem durch die Unterschrift eines Nationalratsmitgliedes signifikant. Europa ist kulturell und historisch dafür bekannt, beim Thema Investitionen im Vergleich zu seinen Nordamerikanischen Nachbarn vorsichtiger und konservativer zu agieren.

Aus regulatorischer Sicht zeigt die Akzeptanz des Kryptomarktes überraschenderweise das Gegenteil dieses Stereotyps. In Europa sind beispielsweise institutionelle Anlagevehikel an regulierten Börsen gelistet, die wie ETFs funktionieren, beispielsweise die ETPs von 21Shares. In den USA hingegen handelt es sich bei den meisten dieser Vehikel um außerbörslich gehandelte Investment Trusts, bei denen Rücknahmeprogramme fehlen und die als solche Auf- und Abschlägen im Verhältnis zum NAV ausgesetzt sind.

Der Aufruf zur Änderung des französischen Währungsgesetzes belegt das wachsende Interesse an Bitcoin als Wertaufbewahrungsmittel, was eine Welle von neuen Investoren außerhalb der Retail-Kohorte anzieht. So veröffentlichte das Investmenthaus Goldman Sachs die Ergebnisse einer Umfrage, aus der hervorging, dass 40 Prozent seiner Kunden in Kryptoassets investiert sind. Zur gleichen Zeit berichtet Bloomberg, dass Bitcoin zunehmend Gold in den Portfolios ersetzt. Auch wenn die Petition es nicht bis zur Prüfung durch die französische Nationalversammlung schafft – mindestens 100.000 Unterschriften sind erforderlich – so zeigt diese Initiative, wie dieser Prozess verlaufen könnte und was in Zukunft noch zu erwarten ist.

Über 21Shares:

Die 2018 gegründete 21Shares AG (früher AMUN) ist der führende Krypto-Asset Manager in der Schweiz. Vom Hauptsitz im Kanton Zug aus agiert 21Shares mit Niederlassungen in Zürich sowie New York City und verwaltet derzeit Assets in der Höhe von knapp unter einer Milliarde US-US-Dollar. Um immer auf dem neusten Stand zu sein, hat 21Shares AG ein hauseigenes Research-Team gegründet. Die ETP-Suite von 21Shares mit elf börsengehandelten Produkten in allen wichtigen europäischen Währungen ist heute das weltweit umfassendste Krypto-Portfolio. Es handelt sich um physisch besicherte ETPs mit Exposure in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple XRP, Binance BNB und Tezos. Zudem bietet 21Shares mit dem HODL Krypto Basket Index das erste ETP, das einen Index auf die fünf größten Kryptowährungen nachbildet und auf dem regulierten Markt der DACH-Region gehandelt werden kann. An der Wiener Börse listet 21Shares als erster Emittent derzeit zwei auf dem regulierten Markt handelbare Krypto-ETPs. Als Spezialist für Krypto-Investments sieht sich 21Shares daneben in der Rolle eines Wissensvermittlers zwischen bahnbrechender Technologie und klassischer Finanzwelt. So engagiert sich das Unternehmen als Informationsplattform inmitten zahlreicher Initiativen für den Ausbau der Bildung im Bereich digitaler Assets.



Weitere Informationen: https://21shares.com/

