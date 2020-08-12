Kräftige Erholung im US-Immobiliensektor

Das Census Bureau in den USA hat sehr ermutigende Zahlen für den Immobiliensektor im Juli veröffentlicht: Die Gesamtzahl aller Baubeginne liegt nur noch 4,5 Prozent unter dem Vor-Corona-Niveau. „Damit bewegen sich beispielsweise die Einfamilienhausbaubeginne im Juli wieder auf dem Niveau von 2019“, sagt Michael J. Bazdarich, Ökonom bei Western Asset.

Die Zahl der Baubeginne ist laut US-Bureau of the Census im Juli um 22,6 Prozent gestiegen. Auch für Juni wurden die Zahlen um knapp drei Prozent nach oben korrigiert, was zu einem Anstieg von 17,5 Prozent führte, im Mai lag der Anstieg noch bei gut elf Prozent. Bei den Neubauten von Einfamilienhäusern war der Anstieg im Juli mit 8,2 Prozent weniger spektakulär, im Juni war die Zahl um fast 20 Prozent gestiegen, bei rund sieben Prozent im Mai.

„Diese Zuwächse sind wichtig, um die Rückgang während des Shutdowns wieder auszugleichen“, sagt Bazdarich. So lagen die Neubauten im Juli noch immer 4,5 Prozent unter dem Vor-Corona-Niveau von Februar, nachdem sie in der Folge bis April um mehr als 40 Prozent eingebrochen waren. Bei den Einfamilienhäusern bewegte sich der Wert im Juli immer noch zehn Prozent unter der Zahl von Februar, nachdem sie bis April um rund 34 Prozent zurückgegangen war. „Damit bewegte sich der Markt für neue Einfamilienhäuser im Juli wieder auf dem Niveau von 2019, blieb jedoch unter den Zahlen von Anfang 2020“, sagt Bazdarich. „Der Wohnungsbau hat also noch einen langen Weg vor sich, bevor er sich vollständig vom Shutdown erholt haben wird.“

Da jedoch die Verkäufe von Neubauten bereits im Juni wieder das Niveau von vor dem Lockdown erreicht hatten, gehen die Experten von Western Asset davon aus, dass der Baubeginn neuer Häuser in den kommenden Monaten auch wieder das Niveau von Anfang 2020 erreichen wird. „Die Entwicklung bei Neubauten ist im Vergleich zu dem, was wir in anderen Sektoren beobachten, sehr gut“, so Bazdarich. „Angesichts der V-förmigen Zunahme beim Bau neuer Häuser in den vergangenen drei Monaten ist davon auszugehen, dass auch die Ausgaben im Wohnungsbau wieder steigen werden.“

