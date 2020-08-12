Erweiterte Funktionen


Kolumnist: Stock-World Redaktion

Kräftige Erholung im US-Immobiliensektor




20.08.20 13:50
Stock-World Redaktion

Das Census Bureau in den USA hat sehr ermutigende Zahlen für den Immobiliensektor im Juli veröffentlicht: Die Gesamtzahl aller Baubeginne liegt nur noch 4,5 Prozent unter dem Vor-Corona-Niveau. „Damit bewegen sich beispielsweise die Einfamilienhausbaubeginne im Juli wieder auf dem Niveau von 2019“, sagt Michael J. Bazdarich, Ökonom bei Western Asset.

 


Die Zahl der Baubeginne ist laut US-Bureau of the Census im Juli um 22,6 Prozent gestiegen. Auch für Juni wurden die Zahlen um knapp drei Prozent nach oben korrigiert, was zu einem Anstieg von 17,5 Prozent führte, im Mai lag der Anstieg noch bei gut elf Prozent. Bei den Neubauten von Einfamilienhäusern war der Anstieg im Juli mit 8,2 Prozent weniger spektakulär, im Juni war die Zahl um fast 20 Prozent gestiegen, bei rund sieben Prozent im Mai.


 


„Diese Zuwächse sind wichtig, um die Rückgang während des Shutdowns wieder auszugleichen“, sagt Bazdarich. So lagen die Neubauten im Juli noch immer 4,5 Prozent unter dem Vor-Corona-Niveau von Februar, nachdem sie in der Folge bis April um mehr als 40 Prozent eingebrochen waren. Bei den Einfamilienhäusern bewegte sich der Wert im Juli immer noch zehn Prozent unter der Zahl von Februar, nachdem sie bis April um rund 34 Prozent zurückgegangen war. „Damit bewegte sich der Markt für neue Einfamilienhäuser im Juli wieder auf dem Niveau von 2019, blieb jedoch unter den Zahlen von Anfang 2020“, sagt Bazdarich. „Der Wohnungsbau hat also noch einen langen Weg vor sich, bevor er sich vollständig vom Shutdown erholt haben wird.“


 


Da jedoch die Verkäufe von Neubauten bereits im Juni wieder das Niveau von vor dem Lockdown erreicht hatten, gehen die Experten von Western Asset davon aus, dass der Baubeginn neuer Häuser in den kommenden Monaten auch wieder das Niveau von Anfang 2020 erreichen wird. „Die Entwicklung bei Neubauten ist im Vergleich zu dem, was wir in anderen Sektoren beobachten, sehr gut“, so Bazdarich. „Angesichts der V-förmigen Zunahme beim Bau neuer Häuser in den vergangenen drei Monaten ist davon auszugehen, dass auch die Ausgaben im Wohnungsbau wieder steigen werden.“


 



 


© Western Asset Management Company, LLC 2020. This publication is the property of Western Asset and is intended for the sole use of its clients, consultants, and other intended recipients. It should not be forwarded to any other person. Contents herein should be treated as confidential and proprietary information. This material may not be reproduced or used in any form or medium without express written permission.


Past results are not indicative of future investment results. This publication is for informational purposes only and reflects the current opinions of Western Asset. Information contained herein is believed to be accurate, but cannot be guaranteed. Opinions represented are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security and are subject to change without notice. Statements in this material should not be considered investment advice. Employees and/or clients of Western Asset may have a position in the securities mentioned. This publication has been prepared without taking into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Before acting on this information, you should consider its appropriateness having regard to your objectives, financial situation or needs. It is your responsibility to be aware of and observe the applicable laws and regulations of your country of residence.


Western Asset Management Company Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Limitada is authorised and regulated by Comissão de Valores Mobiliários and Banco Central do Brasil. Western Asset Management Company Pty Ltd ABN 41 117 767 923 is the holder of the Australian Financial Services Licence 303160. Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. Co. Reg. No. 200007692R is a holder of a Capital Markets Services Licence for fund management and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Western Asset Management Company Ltd is a registered Financial Instruments Business Operator and regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. Western Asset Management Company Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”). This communication is intended for distribution to Professional Clients only if deemed to be a financial promotion in the UK and EEA countries as defined by the FCA or MiFID II rules.


 


Important information:


Information has been prepared from sources believed reliable. It is not guaranteed in any way by Franklin Resources, Inc. company or affiliate (together “Franklin Templeton”). Opinions expressed are subject to change without notice and do not consider the needs of investors.


In Europe this is issued by Legg Mason Investments (Ireland) Limited, registered office Floor 6, Building Three, Number One Ballsbridge, 126 Pembroke Road, Dublin 4 DO4 EP27. Registered in Ireland, Company No. 271887. Authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.


In the UK this financial promotion is issued by Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Limited, registered office 201 Bishopsgate, London, EC2M 3AB. Registered in England and Wales, Company No. 1732037. Authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.


In Switzerland, this financial promotion is issued by Legg Mason Investments (Switzerland) GmbH, authorised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA.


The aforementioned Legg Mason entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Franklin Templeton.



____________________________________________________________________________


Der Autor stellt hier lediglich Informationen zur Verfügung, es erfolgt keine Anlageberatung, Empfehlung oder Aufforderung zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Vermögensanlagen. Anlagegeschäfte beinhalten Risiken, so dass die Konsultierung professioneller Anlagenberater empfohlen wird. Wir möchten in diesem Zusammenhang darauf hinweisen, dass ein Engagement in Aktien (auch Hot Stocks oder Penny Stocks), Zertifikate, Fonds oder Optionsscheine zum Teil mit erheblichen Risiko verbunden. Ein Totalverlust des eingesetzten Kapitals kann nicht ausgeschlossen werden.





