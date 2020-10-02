„Grüne“ Infrastruktur langfristig im Aufwind

„Unabhängig von aktuellen Investitionsplänen der Regierungen sollten Anleger über Investitionen in Infrastruktur nachdenken“, sagt Nick Langley von RARE Infrastructure. Allein bei Stromnetzen gehe es weltweit um jährliche Investitionen im Billionen-Bereich. Doch Infrastruktur ist damit kein Selbstläufer. Ein ESG-Ansatz kann langfristig Rendite sichern.

„Nachhaltige Infrastruktur ist unabhängig von der aktuellen Diskussion rund um staatliche Investitionen in Infrastruktur ein Wachstumsfeld“, sagt Nick Langley, Mitgründer und Senior Portfolio Manager bei RARE Infrastructure. Infrastruktur werde eine zentrale Rolle beim Erreichen der Klimaziele zukommen. Hinzu kommt, dass große Teile der klassischen Infrastruktur erneuert und erhalten werden müssen. „Im Zuge der Pandemie wird es eher zu Investitionen in kleinere Projekte kommen, die zudem das Ziel verfolgen, die regionale Wirtschaft zu unterstützen. Die langfristigen Treiber für die Infrastruktur sind aber andere, allen voran der Klimawandel und der Wille vieler Regierungen, bis 2050 klimaneutral zu werden“, so Langley.

Auch bestehende Infrastruktur muss dringend erneuert werden

Der Experte verweist darauf, dass sich die EU vorgenommen habe, bis 2050 klimaneutral aufgestellt zu sein. Gleiches gilt für Australien und einige Staaten der USA. „Selbst in Bundesstaaten ohne derart ambitionierte Ziele gibt es zumindest einen Trend zu mehr Umweltschutz. Beispielsweise haben sich vier US-Bundesstaaten darauf geeinigt, bis 2050 mindestens die Hälfte der gewonnenen Energie aus regenerativen Quellen zu beziehen“, so Langley. Um diese Ziele zu erreichen, muss in regenerative Energie investiert werden.

Abseits von Windparks oder Solaranlagen haben nachhaltige Investitionen noch eine andere Dimension. Auch bestehende Infrastruktur muss laut den Experten von RARE dringend erneuert werden. „In den USA geht täglich Wasser mit dem Volumen von 7.000 olympischen Schwimmbecken verloren, weil Leitungen und Speicher undicht sind. Vor dem Hintergrund der bereits heute großen Wasserknappheit in einigen Gebieten muss die damit verbundene Infrastruktur erneuert werden. Auch in Landwirtschaft und Industrie sind im Zusammenhang mit Wasser Investitionen nötig – das kostet“, sagt Langley.

Der Experte verweist auf aktuelle Zahlen der Internationalen Energieagentur (IEA), welche die nötigen Investitionen in Stromnetze beziffert hat. Die Schätzungen zeichnen zwei Szenarien: Unter Annahme aktueller Gesetze und Standards müssten jährlich und weltweit für die Dauer von zwanzig Jahren 1,3 Billionen Dollar investiert werden. Um die Klimaziele einzuhalten und die globale Erwärmung einzudämmen, würden laut dem zweiten skizzierten Szenario gar 1,7 Billionen Dollar nötig.

ESG-Ansatz minimiert Risiken

„Trotz der umfangreichen Investitionen, die in den kommenden Jahren in Infrastruktur fließen werden, sollten Anleger den Sektor als heterogen begreifen und sich Investitionsziele aussuchen“, so Langley. „Insbesondere neue regulatorische Entwicklungen können großen Einfluss darauf haben, ob sich ein Investment letztlich auszahlt oder nicht. Schon heute mit einem ESG-Ansatz in Infrastruktur zu investieren, kann sich mittelfristig auszahlen und Risiken eines sich veränderten Regulierungsrahmens effektiv minimieren“, betont der Infrastruktur-Experte von RARE.



