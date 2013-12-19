„Erholung am US-Arbeitsmarkt ermutigend“

Während einige Kommentatoren das Comeback der Beschäftigtenzahlen in den USA als fragil ansehen, geben die Experten von Western Asset Management Entwarnung. „Da einige Branchen noch immer stark unter der Pandemie leiden, sind die aktuellen Daten ermutigend“, sagt Michael J. Bazdarich, Produktspezialist von Western Asset Management.

Der US-Arbeitsmarkt befindet sich auch nach den Zahlen von vergangener Woche in einer robusten Erholungsbewegung. „Dass manche Kommentatoren dem Markt unterstellen, Schwung zu verlieren, ist unangebracht“, findet Bazdarich. „Die Wirtschaft konnte unmöglich die herausragenden Zahlen von acht Millionen neu geschaffenen Stellen in der Zeit zwischen Mai und Juni erneut erreichen“, so Bazdarich. Der Experte findet es trotz des verhaltenen Wachstums am Arbeitsmarkt ermutigend, dass die jüngsten Arbeitsmarktdaten in verschiedenen Bereichen Job-Zuwächse ausweisen.

Bazdarich betont, dass insbesondere das Baugewerbe und das verarbeitende Gewerbe auf einem guten Weg sind. „Zwar erholen sich beide Sektoren nur schleppend in Richtung der Zahlen von vor der Pandemie, doch ist bereits der anhaltende Aufwärtstrend Grund für Optimismus“, so der Produktspezialist und verweist auf eine nahezu vollständige Erholung der Aktivitäten in der Immobilienwirtschaft, wie etwa die Verkäufe der Neubauten oder die Baubeginne. Auch in der Industrie würde die wieder gestiegene Nachfrage nach Investitionsgütern den Markt stützen.

Die im Vergleich zu den Zahlen vom Frühsommer schwächeren Arbeitsmarktdaten führt Bazdarich darauf zurück, dass bei Reiseveranstaltern und der Hotellerie noch immer eine große Unsicherheit vorherrscht. „Die Skepsis der Kunden führt dazu, dass die Erholung in manchen Bereichen, die besonders stark von der Pandemie betroffen sind, nahezu ausbleibt. Dies schlägt sich auch auf die allgemeinen Zahlen zum Arbeitsmarkt nieder. Die Widerstandsfähigkeit des Arbeitsmarkts lässt sich nur einordnen, wenn man bedenkt, dass einige Branchen noch immer stark unter den Umständen leiden und kaum neue Stellen schaffen können“, betont Bazdarich.

Insgesamt meldete das Bureau of Labour Statistics, dass die Zahl der im privaten Sektor Beschäftigten im August um 1.027.000 Menschen gestiegen ist. Außerdem wurden die Schätzungen von Juli nach oben korrigiert. Bei der Regierung wurden weitere 344.000 Stellen geschaffen. „Dieser Effekt ist in erster Linie auf die Volkszählung 2020 zurückzuführen, doch sind auch in der Kommunalverwaltung 95.000 Stellen hinzugekommen“, so Bazdarich. Abschließend konstatiert der Marktkenner dem US-Arbeitsmarkt eine positive Entwicklung: „Die Erholung ist schneller, als viele Ökonomen vor drei Monaten erwartet hatten. Das ist ermutigend“, sagt Bazdarich.

