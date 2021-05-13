Energiefragen und Entwicklung in China sorgen für Bitcoin-Belastung

Der Markt für Krypto-Assets hat eine turbulente Woche hinter sich: ein Artikel der Presseagentur Reuters über ein vermeintliches Krypto-Verbot durch chinesische Finanzinstitute, doch auch wachsende Umweltbedenken bezüglich des von Bitcoin verwendeten Proof-of-Work-Mining-Mechanismus führten zu Verunsicherung der Investoren. Die Kontroverse rund um Proof-of-Work-Mining wurde insbesondere durch Tweets des Tesla-Gründers und Verfechters digitaler Assets, Elon Musk, ins Rampenlicht gerückt.

Befürchtungen, wonach China seinen Banken den Krypto-Handel verbiete, stellten sich schnell als verfrüht heraus: lediglich drei Verbände ohne regulatorische Befugnisse, die China Internet Finance Association, die China Banking Association und die China Payment and Clearing Association, riefen ihre Mitglieder in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung dazu auf, keine kryptobezogenen Dienstleistungen mehr anzubieten, und nicht mehr mit Krypto-Unternehmen zusammenzuarbeiten. Eine Entscheidung, die mit einem landesweiten Verbot nichts zu tun hat, und die Einstellung der Regierung nicht widerspiegelt: erst vor einem Monat, am 18. April, nannte Li Bo, der stellvertretende Gouverneur der chinesischen Zentralbank, Bitcoin eine mit Gold vergleichbare Investitionsalternative, und keine bedrohliche Währung.

Während die Meldung von Reuters nur für kurzfristige Besorgnis gesorgt haben dürfte, handelt es sich beim Thema der ökologischen Auswirkungen von Kryptoassets um ein schon länger bekanntes und nach wie vor dringliches Problem. Es gibt eine Reihe von Bemühungen, die Auswirkungen durch technische Mittel zu reduzieren, wie z.B. den Umstieg auf die Verwendung von "Proof of Stake" – der bei Ethereum bereits erfolgte - oder die zunehmende Nutzung von erneuerbaren Energien, die bei Bitcoin bereits über 70 Prozent des Energiemixes ausmachen dürften

Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass ESG (Environmental, social and governance) ein immer wichtigerer Bestandteil von Kryptoasset-Investitionen werden wird, ähnlich wie bei Investitionen in der traditionellen Finanzwelt. Dort können wir dieses Muster zum Beispiel bei Hedge-Fonds-Giganten wie Millennium, Matrix und Point72, die im Bereich der dezentralen Finanzen (DeFi) einsteigen, beobachten. Die Situation ist jedoch auch eine Chance - sowohl für die Bitcoin-Infrastruktur, die auf ausschließlich erneuerbare Mittel umsteigen könnten, als auch für Innovationen rund um alternative Wege zur Erleichterung dezentraler Finanzen - mit Ethereums bevorstehendem "ETH 2.0"-Produkt als Wegbereiter an dieser Front. Die grundsätzliche Akzeptanz von Ethereum ist real, wie die Zahlen eindrucksvoll unter Beweis stellen: das Transaktionsvolumen im Ethereum-Netzwerk wuchs im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 2.000 Prozent, und die Investitionen in dezentrale Finanzanwendungen stiegen um ganze 7.000 Prozent.

Wir gehen davon aus, dass sich dieser Trend mit dem kommenden Wechsel zu Proof of Stake und aufkommenden Lösungen zur Senkung von Überlastungen und hohen Transactions-Gebühren, den sogenannten „Gas Fees“ im Ethereum-Netzwerk, fortsetzen wird. Darüber hinaus wird die Bitcoin-Gemeinschaft aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach baldige Fortschritte im Bereich ESG machen – einerseits aufgrund des Marktdrucks, andererseits aufgrund möglicher regulatorischer Einflüsse.

Die 2018 gegründete 21Shares AG (früher AMUN) ist der führende Krypto-Asset Manager in der Schweiz. Vom Hauptsitz im Kanton Zug aus agiert 21Shares mit Niederlassungen in Zürich sowie New York City und verwaltet derzeit Assets in der Höhe von mehr als zwei Milliarden US-Dollar. Um immer auf dem neusten Stand zu sein, hat 21Shares AG ein hauseigenes Research-Team gegründet. Die ETP-Suite von 21Shares mit 14 börsengehandelten Produkten in allen wichtigen europäischen Währungen ist heute das weltweit umfassendste Krypto-Portfolio, das in einem regulierten Rahmen am offiziellen Markt der Deutschen Börse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss, der Wiener Börse und MTF an der Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP und EUR erhältlich ist. Es handelt sich um physisch besicherte ETPs mit Exposure in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance BNB, Bitwise 10, Ethereum, Polkadot, Ripple XRP, Sygnum Plattform Winners. Tezos, Stellar und Cardano. Zudem bietet 21Shares mit dem HODL Krypto Basket Index das erste ETP, das einen Index auf die fünf größten Kryptowährungen nachbildet und auf dem regulierten Markt der DACH-Region gehandelt werden kann. Als Spezialist für Krypto-Investments sieht sich 21Shares daneben in der Rolle eines Wissensvermittlers zwischen der zukunftsweisenden Blockchain-Technologie und der klassischen Finanzwelt. So engagiert sich das Unternehmen als Informationsplattform inmitten zahlreicher Initiativen für den Ausbau der Bildung im Bereich digitaler Assets.

