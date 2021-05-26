Erweiterte Funktionen
Cardano/Ripple XRP - Beide Altcoins zeigen aktuell noch Schwäche!
21.10.21 12:13
Philip Hopf
Hier erhalten Sie Zugang zu unserer aktuellen YouTube Analyse zu Ripple XRP und Cardano!
Ihr Philip Hopf
powered by stock-world.de
30.09.21 , Philip HopfAdidas Aktie - 130% Kurspotenzial!
29.09.21 , Philip HopfCardano - To the Moon in 5 Jahren?
28.05.21 , Philip HopfDie Top Aktie die fast KEINER kennt!
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9619
|Altcoins - besser als Bitcoins?
|01:50
|1309
|Ripple / XRP
|24.09.21
|29
|Ripple - Thread!
|25.04.21
|121
|Der XRP Thread
|24.04.21
|1
|The bank-crypto relationship
|27.09.19