Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
RBC raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 40 - "outperform"




16.08.17 11:18
RBC Capital Markets

Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of RBC Capital raised their target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 35 to EUR 40 while, at the same time, maintaining their "outperform" rating.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the valuation premium the stock enjoyed in comparison to its peers in past trading periods has now evaporated. At the same, the analyst is quite confident that the German logistics group will be able to record higher growth rates than the competition./gl/ag. Analysis date: August 16, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (16.08.2017/ac/a/d)

Metadaten
Analysten: Damian Brewer
