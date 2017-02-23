Erweiterte Funktionen
Warburg Research raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 36 - "buy"
23.02.17 12:51
Warburg Research
Hamburg (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results, the analysts of Warburg Research raised their target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 32.50 to EUR 36.00 while, at the same time, confirming their "buy" rating.
In a study Thursday analyst, Christian Cohrs, noted that the upcoming annual balance sheet should support the fact that the German logistics group is currently well on its way towards reaching previous profitability levels and that the growth in the groups capital resources is progressing rather nicely./tav/fbr
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (23.02.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,05 €
|32,465 €
|-0,415 €
|-1,28%
|24.02./14:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,61 €
|20,79 €
|Analysten:
|Herr Christian Cohrs
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,061 €
|-1,10%
|14:52
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|34,49 $
|+1,68%
|23.02.17
|München
|32,455 €
|-0,14%
|08:49
|Hannover
|32,285 €
|-0,46%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|32,285 €
|-0,77%
|08:09
|Berlin
|32,02 €
|-0,81%
|14:16
|Stuttgart
|32,065 €
|-1,10%
|14:30
|Frankfurt
|32,067 €
|-1,27%
|14:35
|Xetra
|32,05 €
|-1,28%
|14:37
|Düsseldorf
|32,03 €
|-1,61%
|13:56
= Realtime
