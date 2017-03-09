Erweiterte Funktionen

S&P Global raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 36 - "buy"




09.03.17 11:52
S&P Global

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results the analysts of S&P Global raised their target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 34 to EUR 36 while, at the same time, confirming their "buy" rating.

In a study Thursday analyst, Firdaus Ibrahim, maintained that the German logistics group closed out 2016 with a substantial surge in profits and in dividend payout. In view of the fact that the group is planning to raise their investment budget by 9 percent in the current fiscal year this should further strengthen the competitive position of Deutsche Post in the Express and the European Parcel business. /ck/tav

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Analysten: Firdaus Ibrahim
