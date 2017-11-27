Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
RBC Capital raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 44 - "outperform"
27.11.17 11:26
RBC Capital Markets
Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of RBC raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 40 to EUR 44 while, at the same time maintaining their "outperform" rating.
In a study published Monday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the German logistics group's rather low rating does in no way reflect the group’s improved growth perspectives and the increasing overall return./ag/zb. Analysis date: November 27, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (27.11.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study published Monday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the German logistics group's rather low rating does in no way reflect the group’s improved growth perspectives and the increasing overall return./ag/zb. Analysis date: November 27, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (27.11.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,609 €
|39,50 €
|0,109 €
|+0,28%
|28.11./18:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|40,55 €
|28,60 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Damian Brewer
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,609 €
|+0,28%
|18:06
|Xetra
|39,57 €
|+0,19%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|39,555 €
|+0,05%
|17:58
|Frankfurt
|39,555 €
|-0,05%
|17:49
|Hamburg
|39,57 €
|-0,06%
|15:34
|Berlin
|39,50 €
|-0,28%
|08:00
|München
|39,62 €
|-0,29%
|16:27
|Düsseldorf
|39,54 €
|-0,44%
|14:19
|Hannover
|39,54 €
|-0,62%
|09:37
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|46,86 $
|-0,78%
|16:14
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22039
|Deutsche Post
|15:56
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15