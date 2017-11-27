Erweiterte Funktionen

RBC Capital raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 44 - "outperform"




27.11.17 11:26
RBC Capital Markets

Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of RBC raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 40 to EUR 44 while, at the same time maintaining their "outperform" rating.

In a study published Monday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the German logistics group's rather low rating does in no way reflect the group’s improved growth perspectives and the increasing overall return./ag/zb. Analysis date: November 27, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (27.11.2017/ac/a/d)

Metadaten
Analysten: Damian Brewer
