RBC Capital raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 35




16.03.17 11:51
RBC Capital Markets

Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results the analysts of RBC Capital raised their target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 33 to EUR 35, maintaining their "outperform" rating.

In a study Thursday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the German logistics group is doing very well again. Although Deutsche Post expects a stagnation in earnings per share (EPS) for 2017, a reduced tax quota and the rather positive sales perspectives for 2018 should be a boost for the groups earnings performance./gl/zb

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (16.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Metadaten
Analysten: Damian Brewer
