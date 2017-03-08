Erweiterte Funktionen

RBC Capital confirms "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 33 target price




08.03.17 13:46
RBC Capital Markets

Toronto (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results the analysts of RBC Capital confirmed their "outperform" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 33.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Damian Brewer, maintained that the benchmarks for 2016 as well as the outlook for 2017 largely reached the level that was expected by the market. The German logistics groups raised dividend proposal for the completed year in the amount of EUR 1.05 per share should be considered a rather positive surprise./edh/tav

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,215 € 31,305 € -0,09 € -0,29% 09.03./15:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,95 € 22,53 €
Analysten: Damian Brewer
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,194 € -0,50%  15:16
Stuttgart 31,223 € -0,08%  15:00
Berlin 31,34 € -0,10%  12:05
Xetra 31,22 € -0,27%  15:01
Düsseldorf 31,315 € -0,30%  13:26
Hamburg 31,26 € -0,35%  14:52
Hannover 31,305 € -0,51%  08:10
München 31,31 € -0,56%  11:34
Frankfurt 31,225 € -0,83%  15:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,17 $ -3,04%  08.03.17
