Nicox - Mont Blanc top-line data timelines pushed forward




07.06.22 14:54
Edison Investment Research

Nicox has completed screening for additional patients for its Mont Blanc Phase III study of lead candidate NCX-470 for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Given that the primary efficacy endpoint measurements conclude at three months following a patient’s first NCX-470 dosing, the company now expects to report top line efficacy data in November 2022, earlier than its previous guidance of Q123. The Mont Blanc data release is potentially a key catalyst for the company, given NCX-470’s opportunity as a best-in-class single-agent glaucoma therapy.

