Nanoco Group - More good news – this time organic business
07.06.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research
Nanoco has signed an agreement for a fifth work package from its major European customer. This covers the final phase of a scale-up of a longer wavelength material and development of a third material. It has also completed a placing and subscription raising £2.0m (net) at 37p/share, which extends the cash runway into CY24, and announced a broker option at 37p/share potentially raising up to an additional £3.7m.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,842 $
|0,60 $
|0,242 $
|+40,33%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B01JLR99
|A0EASE
|0,84 $
|0,11 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,458 €
|-6,91%
|06.06.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,842 $
|+40,33%
|06.06.22
|Frankfurt
|0,56 €
|+29,03%
|14:41
|Stuttgart
|0,484 €
|+12,56%
|15:51
|Düsseldorf
|0,48 €
|0,00%
|08:31
= Realtime
