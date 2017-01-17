Erweiterte Funktionen
Morgan Stanley maintains "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post
17.01.17 14:45
Morgan Stanley
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, confirmed their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post and the target price of EUR 35.20.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Penelope Butcher, maintained that the German logistics group should be able to benefit from the ongoing dynamics in the German as well as in the European parcel business. /edh/gl
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (17.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,195 €
|31,295 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,32%
|18.01./13:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,95 €
|19,55 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Frau Penelope Butcher
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,24 €
|-0,51%
|14:05
|Düsseldorf
|31,54 €
|+1,38%
|08:20
|Hannover
|31,36 €
|+0,53%
|08:10
|München
|31,49 €
|+0,37%
|08:08
|Berlin
|31,31 €
|+0,16%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|31,225 €
|-0,06%
|12:28
|Xetra
|31,195 €
|-0,32%
|13:57
|Stuttgart
|31,19 €
|-0,37%
|13:56
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,64 $
|-0,50%
|17.01.17
|Frankfurt
|31,165 €
|-0,69%
|13:26
= Realtime
