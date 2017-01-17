Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Morgan Stanley maintains "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post




17.01.17 14:45
Morgan Stanley

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, confirmed their "overweight" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post and the target price of EUR 35.20.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Penelope Butcher, maintained that the German logistics group should be able to benefit from the ongoing dynamics in the German as well as in the European parcel business. /edh/gl

Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (17.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,195 € 31,295 € -0,10 € -0,32% 18.01./13:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 31,95 € 19,55 €
Metadaten
Analysten:Frau Penelope Butcher
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,24 € -0,51%  14:05
Düsseldorf 31,54 € +1,38%  08:20
Hannover 31,36 € +0,53%  08:10
München 31,49 € +0,37%  08:08
Berlin 31,31 € +0,16%  08:00
Hamburg 31,225 € -0,06%  12:28
Xetra 31,195 € -0,32%  13:57
Stuttgart 31,19 € -0,37%  13:56
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,64 $ -0,50%  17.01.17
Frankfurt 31,165 € -0,69%  13:26
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20523 Deutsche Post 17.01.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...