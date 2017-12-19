Erweiterte Funktionen
Morgan Stanley confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post
19.12.17 13:04
Morgan Stanley
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - In a recent analysis of parcel and express service providers operating on a global scale US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, reiterated their "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post.
In a study published Tuesday analyst, Penelope Butcher, underlined that the German logistics group enjoys an excellent market position when it comes to the last mile in the e-commerce business. In the global freight and express business the German logistics giant may also continue to record some additional grow rates, though. /bek/ag. Analysis date: December 19, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (19.12.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,94 €
|40,805 €
|0,135 €
|+0,33%
|20.12./15:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|41,36 €
|30,52 €
|Analysten:
|Frau Penelope Butcher
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,988 €
|+0,22%
|16:00
|Berlin
|41,315 €
|+1,20%
|11:43
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|48,1281 $
|+1,13%
|18.12.17
|Hannover
|41,11 €
|+0,88%
|10:01
|Frankfurt
|41,085 €
|+0,48%
|14:31
|Hamburg
|41,275 €
|+0,44%
|11:38
|Xetra
|40,94 €
|+0,33%
|15:51
|Stuttgart
|40,90 €
|+0,24%
|15:24
|München
|40,965 €
|-0,34%
|15:34
|Düsseldorf
|40,885 €
|-0,49%
|15:45
= Realtime
