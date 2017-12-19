Erweiterte Funktionen

Morgan Stanley confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post




19.12.17 13:04
Morgan Stanley

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - In a recent analysis of parcel and express service providers operating on a global scale US investment bank, Morgan Stanley, reiterated their "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post.

In a study published Tuesday analyst, Penelope Butcher, underlined that the German logistics group enjoys an excellent market position when it comes to the last mile in the e-commerce business. In the global freight and express business the German logistics giant may also continue to record some additional grow rates, though. /bek/ag. Analysis date: December 19, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (19.12.2017/ac/a/d)

