Kepler Cheuvreux confirms "hold" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 27 target price
08.03.17 15:28
Kepler Chevreux
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q4 results the analysts of Kepler Cheuvreux reiterated their "hold" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 27.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Andre Mulder, maintained that the EBIT reported by the German logistics group was more or less within the expected regions. While the dividend proposed for 2016 presented a rather positive surprise, the free cash flow reported for the final quarter only reached a rather disappointing level./edh/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,149 €
|31,35 €
|-0,201 €
|-0,64%
|09.03./19:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,94 €
|22,50 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Andre Mulder
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,149 €
|-0,64%
|19:11
|Düsseldorf
|31,315 €
|-0,30%
|13:26
|Stuttgart
|31,103 €
|-0,47%
|18:55
|Xetra
|31,135 €
|-0,54%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|31,175 €
|-0,62%
|16:50
|Berlin
|31,165 €
|-0,65%
|18:40
|Hannover
|31,21 €
|-0,81%
|18:37
|Frankfurt
|31,156 €
|-1,05%
|18:52
|München
|31,15 €
|-1,06%
|18:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,17 $
|-3,04%
|08.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
