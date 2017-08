New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q2 results, US bank, JPMorgan raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 34.75 to EUR 35.50 while, at the same time, maintaining their "neutral" rating.In a study Wednesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained the German logistics group posted a somewhat better than expected EBIT. Therefore he slightly raised his EBIT forecasts for 2017 and 2018. Consensus estimates for the dividend and the free cash flow could increase by 5 or 10 percent, respectively. The stock rating, however, already appears to be nearly fully explored./ck/edh. Analysis date: August 9, 2017Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (09.08.2017/ac/a/d)