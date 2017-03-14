Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


JPMorgan confirms "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post auf




14.03.17 12:51
J.P. Morgan Securities

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following a company presentation during an expert conference the analysts of US bank, JPMorgan, reiterated their "neutral" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained that, although the German logistics groups four key business segments depend heavily on the general economic performance, this is not the only driving force. The long-term ascent of online trading is also very important, above all, in view of the groups express and the parcel business./ajx/zb

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (14.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,65 € 31,19 € 0,46 € +1,47% 16.03./11:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,95 € 23,36 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Christopher Combe
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,72 € +1,22%  11:33
Düsseldorf 31,64 € +1,72%  10:32
Hannover 31,55 € +1,71%  08:10
Hamburg 31,645 € +1,52%  10:35
Xetra 31,65 € +1,47%  11:19
Frankfurt 31,659 € +1,42%  11:19
Berlin 31,55 € +1,35%  08:00
München 31,625 € +1,31%  10:31
Stuttgart 31,63 € +1,18%  11:15
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,25 $ +0,70%  13.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20773 Deutsche Post 11:10
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...