JPMorgan confirms "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post auf
14.03.17 12:51
J.P. Morgan Securities
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following a company presentation during an expert conference the analysts of US bank, JPMorgan, reiterated their "neutral" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained that, although the German logistics groups four key business segments depend heavily on the general economic performance, this is not the only driving force. The long-term ascent of online trading is also very important, above all, in view of the groups express and the parcel business./ajx/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (14.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
