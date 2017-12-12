Erweiterte Funktionen

JPMorgan confirms "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 40 target price




12.12.17 10:29
J.P. Morgan Securities

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US bank, JP Morgan, reiterated their "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post quoting a target price of EUR 40.

In an industry study published Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained that he considers the stock of the German logistics group a crucial long-term investment within the transport segment. For the time being, the stock is enjoying a rather fair rating, though. Currently, Combe is favoring Royal Mail, DSV, Bpost, and PostNL./ag/zb. Analysis date: December 12, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (12.12.2017/ac/a/d)

40,235 € 40,02 € 0,215 € +0,54% 13.12./12:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 40,89 € 30,32 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Christopher Combe
Tradegate (RT) 40,226 € +0,32% 12:38
Düsseldorf 40,23 € +0,88% 09:14
Hamburg 40,32 € +0,81% 10:19
Stuttgart 40,275 € +0,81% 11:48
München 40,23 € +0,71% 11:13
Frankfurt 40,217 € +0,63% 11:42
Xetra 40,235 € +0,54% 12:23
Hannover 40,02 € +0,11% 08:10
Berlin 40,025 € -0,61% 08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 47,1765 $ -1,82% 07.12.17
  = Realtime
