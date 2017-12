New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US bank, JP Morgan, reiterated their "neutral" rating for Deutsche Post quoting a target price of EUR 40.In an industry study published Tuesday analyst, Christopher Combe, maintained that he considers the stock of the German logistics group a crucial long-term investment within the transport segment. For the time being, the stock is enjoying a rather fair rating, though. Currently, Combe is favoring Royal Mail, DSV, Bpost, and PostNL./ag/zb. Analysis date: December 12, 2017.Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (12.12.2017/ac/a/d)