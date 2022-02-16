InMed Pharmaceuticals - Generating commercial sales of CBC and CBT

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ (INM’s) Q222 financial results reflect its evolution from a pure-play biotech firm to one with commercial sales to the health and wellness market, with revenues of $0.3m, all cannabichromene (CBC). As of January, it also began selling cannabicitran (CBT) to the health and wellness market. The now-completed BayMedica acquisition boosts its product portfolio for rare cannabinoids and rounds out InMed’s manufacturing capabilities. INM continued advancing its drug development programs, including its ongoing 755-201-EB Phase II trial and preparing for an INM-088 FDA pre-investigational new drug meeting to treat glaucoma.