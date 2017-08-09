Erweiterte Funktionen
Goldman keeps Deutsche Post on its "Conviction Buy List"
09.08.17 11:06
Goldman Sachs
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results, US investment bank, Goldman Sachs, kept the stock of Deutsche Post on its "Conviction Buy List", quoting a target price of EUR 38.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Matja Gergolet, maintained the German logistics group posted some very good results recording the seventh record quarter in a row. Despite an increase in EBIT the group's free cash flow remains rather robust./ck/edh. Analysis date: August 9, 2017
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
http://www.aktiencheck.de/analysen/Artikel-Goldman_belaesst_Deutsche_Post_auf_Conviction_Buy_List-8052126 (09.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Metadaten
