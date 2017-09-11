Erweiterte Funktionen

Deutsche Post: stock with a lot of potential




11.09.17 17:00
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - In the eyes of Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär", the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) continues to be a clear buy.

There may be quite a number of more exciting stocks with a higher long-term price potential than the stock of the German logistics giant. However, for conservative investors afraid to take too many risks the stock of Deutsche Post remains quite a profitable investment. Now, the stock of Deutsche Post has reached another all-time high. Fundamentally as well as with respect to the chart performance the DAX listed stock still holds a lot of potential for a significant price increase.

Since prospects for the stock of Deutsche Post continue to be rather positive due to the ongoing boom in parcel transport and the flourishing internet trade as well as the constant economic growth in the emerging countries (where Deutsche Post enjoys a very favorable market position), the stock continues to be a rather attractive investment.

Highly motivated investors should therefore stay invested in the stock of Deutsche Post, while the recent buying signals suggest that an initial investment may also be a good idea according to Thorsten Küfner, securities expert with "Der Aktionär". The stop loss should remain at EUR 26.50. (Analysis dated September 11, 2017) (11.09.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.



Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,042 € 35,833 € 0,209 € +0,58% 12.09./20:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 36,17 € 26,97 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Thorsten Küfner
Tradegate (RT) 		36,042 € +0,58%  20:24
Nasdaq OTC Other 42,18 $ +1,10%  08.09.17
München 36,10 € +1,09%  17:46
Düsseldorf 36,09 € +1,01%  17:44
Hamburg 36,08 € +0,92%  19:15
Berlin 35,865 € +0,90%  08:00
Hannover 35,89 € +0,87%  08:05
Stuttgart 36,032 € +0,82%  20:26
Frankfurt 36,10 € +0,77%  19:53
Xetra 36,065 € +0,75%  17:35
