Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Deutsche Post: limited price potential - profit-taking activities may increase!
09.08.17 13:18
Nord LB
Hannover (www.aktiencheck.de) - In a current study, Volker Sack, analyst with Nord LB, reiterates his rating for the stock of Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF) following Q2 results.
In a study published today the analyst maintained that the German logistics group posted some rather solid results for the second quarter of 2017 which, however, did not come as a complete surprise. Therefore, the analyst does not feel prompted to adjust his evaluations. Considering the current stock price level with P/E ratios around 15, the analyst does not view a lot of potential for a price increase. On top of that, the stock could be the subject of certain profit-taking activities in the near future.
In a current study, Volker Sack, analyst with Nord LB, has confirmed his rating "hold" for the stock of Deutsche Post AG, while the target price of EUR 34 remains intact. (Analysis dated August 9, 2017) (09.08.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study published today the analyst maintained that the German logistics group posted some rather solid results for the second quarter of 2017 which, however, did not come as a complete surprise. Therefore, the analyst does not feel prompted to adjust his evaluations. Considering the current stock price level with P/E ratios around 15, the analyst does not view a lot of potential for a price increase. On top of that, the stock could be the subject of certain profit-taking activities in the near future.
In a current study, Volker Sack, analyst with Nord LB, has confirmed his rating "hold" for the stock of Deutsche Post AG, while the target price of EUR 34 remains intact. (Analysis dated August 9, 2017) (09.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,145 €
|34,425 €
|-0,28 €
|-0,81%
|10.08./15:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|34,78 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Volker Sack
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,076 €
|-1,21%
|16:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|40,13 $
|+0,25%
|07.08.17
|Hannover
|34,205 €
|-0,03%
|11:05
|Berlin
|34,275 €
|-0,48%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|34,155 €
|-0,60%
|14:57
|Frankfurt
|34,213 €
|-0,64%
|15:42
|München
|34,15 €
|-0,78%
|14:34
|Düsseldorf
|34,18 €
|-0,80%
|11:44
|Stuttgart
|34,155 €
|-0,80%
|15:49
|Xetra
|34,145 €
|-0,81%
|15:53
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21427
|Deutsche Post
|11:43
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15