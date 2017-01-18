Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Deutsche Post: booming online trade
18.01.17 14:15
Der Aktionär
Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - Benedikt Kaufmann, securities expert of "Der Aktionär" online investor magazine recommends to stay invested in the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, Ticker-Symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC-Symbol: DPSTF).
The German logistics group continues to benefit from the megatrend of e-commerce. The DAX listed stock continues its stock market rally, thanks not only to the booming online trade. In particular in the groups Express segment the structural growth driver is responsible for a strong and sustained EBIT result and a continuing growth in sales.
In roughly one year the stock of the logistics expert gained a hefty 61 percent, while this trend is still intact. But beware: no trend will continue forever. A possible correction will be supported in the area of EUR 29.
According to Benedikt Kaufmann, securities expert of "Der Aktionär", investors should stay invested in the stock of Deutsche Post with a target price of EUR 36. (Analysis dated January 18, 2017) (18.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
The German logistics group continues to benefit from the megatrend of e-commerce. The DAX listed stock continues its stock market rally, thanks not only to the booming online trade. In particular in the groups Express segment the structural growth driver is responsible for a strong and sustained EBIT result and a continuing growth in sales.
According to Benedikt Kaufmann, securities expert of "Der Aktionär", investors should stay invested in the stock of Deutsche Post with a target price of EUR 36. (Analysis dated January 18, 2017) (18.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,48 €
|31,37 €
|0,11 €
|+0,35%
|19.01./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,95 €
|19,55 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Benedikt Kaufmann
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,465 €
|+0,28%
|21:57
|Hamburg
|31,435 €
|+0,67%
|17:10
|Xetra
|31,48 €
|+0,35%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|31,37 €
|+0,31%
|19:59
|Hannover
|31,32 €
|+0,29%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|31,39 €
|+0,27%
|16:51
|Berlin
|31,355 €
|+0,14%
|08:00
|München
|31,33 €
|+0,11%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|31,382 €
|+0,06%
|21:55
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,53 $
|-0,33%
|18.01.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20537
|Deutsche Post
|20:18
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15