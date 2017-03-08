Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Deutsche Post: Dividend proposal exceeding expectations - still lagging behind the goals for 2020
08.03.17 15:31
Independent Research
Frankfurt (www.aktiencheck.de) - Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).
While the German logistics groups Q4 earnings are largely within the analysts expectations in the amount of EUR 1.05 billion (EBIT reached: EUR 1.11 billion as opposed to EUR 0.96 billion in the previous year), the results failed to meet the market consensus (EUR 1.14 billion). The goals for 2016 (EBIT: between EUR 3.4 and EUR 3.7 billion) were achieved by the German logistics giant, although the results only reached the lower limit of the guidance (EUR 3.49 billion in fact).
The dividend proposal for 2016 (EUR 1.05 per share as opposed to EUR 0.85 in the previous year) exceeded the analysts expectations (EUR 0.90 (market consensus: EUR 1.05) per share). Although the groups outlook for 2017 exceeds the expectations of the analysts (EBIT: about EUR 3.75 billion), it is still lagging behind the reconfirmed goals for 2020.
Diermeier raised his expectations (EPS 2017e: EUR 2.24 (EUR 2.02 previously); EPS 2018e: EUR 2.41 (EUR 2.15 previously)).
Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post. The target price is raised from EUR 29.50 to EUR 36.00. (Analysis dated March 8, 2017) (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
While the German logistics groups Q4 earnings are largely within the analysts expectations in the amount of EUR 1.05 billion (EBIT reached: EUR 1.11 billion as opposed to EUR 0.96 billion in the previous year), the results failed to meet the market consensus (EUR 1.14 billion). The goals for 2016 (EBIT: between EUR 3.4 and EUR 3.7 billion) were achieved by the German logistics giant, although the results only reached the lower limit of the guidance (EUR 3.49 billion in fact).
Diermeier raised his expectations (EPS 2017e: EUR 2.24 (EUR 2.02 previously); EPS 2018e: EUR 2.41 (EUR 2.15 previously)).
Sven Diermeier, analyst with Independent Research, reiterates his "hold" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post. The target price is raised from EUR 29.50 to EUR 36.00. (Analysis dated March 8, 2017) (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,149 €
|31,35 €
|-0,201 €
|-0,64%
|09.03./19:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,94 €
|22,50 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Sven Diermeier
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,149 €
|-0,64%
|19:11
|Düsseldorf
|31,315 €
|-0,30%
|13:26
|Stuttgart
|31,103 €
|-0,47%
|18:55
|Xetra
|31,135 €
|-0,54%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|31,175 €
|-0,62%
|16:50
|Berlin
|31,165 €
|-0,65%
|18:40
|Hannover
|31,21 €
|-0,81%
|18:37
|Frankfurt
|31,156 €
|-1,05%
|18:52
|München
|31,15 €
|-1,06%
|18:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,17 $
|-3,04%
|08.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20728
|Deutsche Post
|11:32
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15