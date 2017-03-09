Erweiterte Funktionen
Deutsche Post: Deutsche Post delivering again!
09.03.17 15:44
Nord LB
Hannover (www.aktiencheck.de) - In a current study, Volker Sack, securities expert with Nord LB, drops his recommendation to buy the stock of Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF), although he raises the target price from EUR 32 to EUR 34.
In a study published today the analyst maintains that the 2016 earnings results of the German logistics group largely met or in some parts even exceeded his expectations. The board has launched the right measures steering the group back on the track towards further growth. In 2016 the stock of Deutsche Post gained almost 40%, so the shares are no longer a bargain.
In a current study, Volker Sack, securities expert with Nord LB, therefore downgrades the stock of Deutsche Post from "buy" to "hold" while, at the same time, raising the target price from EUR 32 to EUR 34. (Analysis dated March 9, 2017) (09.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Das Wertpapierdienstleistungsunternehmen oder ein mit ihm verbundenes Unternehmen betreuen die analysierte Gesellschaft am Markt. Weitere mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuell
