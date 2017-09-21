Erweiterte Funktionen

Deutsche Post: Additional upward potential! Buy recommendation




21.09.17 12:39
Der Aktionär

Kulmbach (www.aktiencheck.de) - In a current study, Thorsten Küfner, editor of investor magazine "Der Aktionär", takes a closer look at the stock of German logistics group, Deutsche Post AG (ISIN: DE0005552004, WKN: 555200, ticker symbol: DPW, Nasdaq OTC symbol: DPSTF).

Currently the stock of the German logistics group is reaching one all-time after the other. Nevertheless, many analysts think the positive price performance of the stock of Deutsche Post AG will continue for quite some time. Also in view of the evaluation with respect to its peer group there is still some significant upward potential for the stock of Deutsche Post.

"Der Aktionär" also views some additional price potential recommending investors to buy the stock of Deutsche Post although, in view of the rather heavy price increase recently, investors should not underestimate the possibility of some significant short-term price adjustments due to profit taking. According to Thorsten Küfner, editor of investor magazine "Der Aktionär" the stop-loss should be adjusted to EUR 29. (Analysis dated September 21, 2017) (21.09.2017/ac/a/d)

Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Metadaten
Analysten: Thorsten Küfner
