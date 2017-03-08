Erweiterte Funktionen

DZ BANK confirms "hold" rating for Deutsche Post - fair value at EUR 32




08.03.17 16:12
DZ BANK

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results the analysts of DZ Bank confirmed their "hold" rating for the shares of Deutsche Post, quoting a fair value of EUR 32.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Dirk Schlamp, wrote that 2016 earnings results did not come as a complete surprise underlining the groups rather positive business performance. Earnings and EBIT forecast for 2017 were more or less within the expected scope. The increase in volumes in the Parcel and Express business as well as the recovery in the Freight business should be rated a positive signal./mis/ck

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Analysten: Dirk Schlamp
